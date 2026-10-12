HT Morning News Brief October 12: SC stresses due process as Delhi detentions continue; BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

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Supreme Court stresses due process as detentions continue; Opposition and CJP vow to press on with protests

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities in Delhi on Sunday. (AFP)

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A phalanx of 40,000 security personnel detained roughly 700 people on Sunday as sporadic protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued to bubble up across the Capital for a second consecutive day as the Supreme Court underlined that detentions must be lawful and traffic movement eased with the metro running and fewer road barriers. The leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) –– a satirical movement that forced the education minister’s resignation three months ago –– were released after signing a bond promising “to maintain peace and good behaviour” for one year. But a day after their dramatic detention from a flight, the CJP leaders said they’ll press on with the protests and seek permission on Monday for a new stir. Click here to know more.

Over 700 protesters detained in Delhi as protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar continue

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{{^usCountry}} More than 700 people have been detained across Delhi, according to an officer at the Delhi Police headquarters, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued for a second consecutive day over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Through the day, police personnel remained deployed in heavy numbers in the city, particularly central Delhi, at the border and across the Capital in general. As sporadic protests developed, police officials were seen pulling, pushing, and dragging demonstrators into buses and vans deployed for this purpose. Read more here. BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Tamil language remarks, rejects Emergency comparison {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 700 people have been detained across Delhi, according to an officer at the Delhi Police headquarters, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued for a second consecutive day over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Through the day, police personnel remained deployed in heavy numbers in the city, particularly central Delhi, at the border and across the Capital in general. As sporadic protests developed, police officials were seen pulling, pushing, and dragging demonstrators into buses and vans deployed for this purpose. Read more here. BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Tamil language remarks, rejects Emergency comparison {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court direct about protester detentions and movement in Delhi? The Court said peaceful, unarmed protesters could not be detained except according to the procedure established by law. It also directed that metro and rail services operate normally, internet access remain undisturbed in accordance with law, and people’s free movement be restored. Why are protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The protests concern alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The article says the controversy has added to pressure on Kumar. Will the CJP resume protests after its leaders were released? Yes. CJP leaders said they would continue peaceful protests at designated sites and seek permission for a new demonstration. They said their release bond did not prevent them from holding a peaceful protest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of levelling “baseless allegations” against the Narendra Modi-led Union government during his recent Chennai visit, and rejected his claim of an attack on the Tamil language. “The reality is that the Tamil language has received full respect in Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, and efforts were made to take its many dimensions beyond the national level to the international level,” Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Tamil is under attack with the coming of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which Trivedi called completely wrong. Read more here.

Aishwarya Rai pens sweet note for ‘dearest pa’ Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday

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Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. Wishes poured in from across the film industry, with stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and Chiranjeevi, among others, wishing the veteran actor on social media. Big B's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai, also penned a sweet birthday wish for him, sharing an unseen photograph of him with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Read more here.

Deepika Sehrawat: From injury to the pivot of India’s Asian Games triumph

It was a pivotal moment for India in many ways. Trailing by two goals against United States in their opening FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup match in June, India were looking bereft of ideas against a sturdy USA defence. Then they earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute, and Deepika Sehrawat was on the pitch. It was her first match for India in almost 10 months. A strapped right thigh was a precaution as well as a reminder, of the Grade 3 hamstring tear she suffered while the drag-flicker was practicing her skill in August last year. Click here for more.

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