Over 700 protesters detained in Delhi as protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar continue

More than 700 people have been detained across Delhi, according to an officer at the Delhi Police headquarters, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued for a second consecutive day over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Security personnel detain demonstrators during a protest near Jantar Mantar on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Through the day, police personnel remained deployed in heavy numbers in the city, particularly central Delhi, at the border and across the Capital in general. As sporadic protests developed, police officials were seen pulling, pushing, and dragging demonstrators into buses and vans deployed for this purpose.

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Student Groups and Protest Marches The first detentions were made around 11am and noon near Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place, where police picked up over 20-30 members of the All India Youth Federation.

Hundreds were then detained from other left-leaning student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA).

AISA called a march at 2.30pm from RK Ashram Marg. Despite heavy deployment, several group members, including president Neha Bora, managed to enter CP. From there, over 100 people were detained around 3pm.

At the same time, nearly 3km away, nearly 70-100 activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were detained from outside the Press Club of India, where they tried to stage a sit-in protest.

Between 4-7 pm, hundreds of people who tried to stage marches and protests in CP were also detained.

Also read: What the October 10 protest says about the Opposition