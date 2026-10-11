4 men held after right-wing groups threaten, assault CJP protesters in Delhi: Cops
The group of men were seen attacking protesters in the presence of police personnel. HT reporters witnessed men beating protesters in front of the police.
A day after groups of men linked to right-wing groups threatened and assaulted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters and journalists in Connaught Place and near the MCD Civic Centre in Delhi, the police said they had apprehended four men in connection with the incident.
Notably, a group of men also shouted slogans and threatened journalists on Saturday. “You all are showing fake news for CJP. We will protect Delhi Police since they can’t use arms against you,” one of them shouted.
The apprehended men claimed to be members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, cops said. They were identified as Raman Saini (50) and Vivekanand (32), both from Delhi, and Kapil Kumar (27) and Ravinder Singh (35), both from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Deep Dive
A senior police officer said the accused told the police after being detained that they had assaulted the protesters because the latter had confronted them earlier. However, police said they had found no evidence to support the claim that CJP protesters had accosted the men.
The group of men were seen attacking protesters in the presence of police personnel. HT reporters witnessed men beating protesters in front of the police at Connaught Place.
In an incident near the MCD Civic Centre, the confrontation between men from the Hindu Raksha Dal and protesters took an ugly turn after the men began dragging, assaulting and threatening women and men on the streets.
In several social media posts, protesters were seen being assaulted, slapped and kicked by the men.
In a purported video of the assault, the men are seen dragging and thrashing a young woman. Senior police officers said they took cognisance of the video showing the young woman and registered a case. The police said the men were identified and apprehended.
HT on Saturday also spoke to the 14-year-old girl who had staged a protest last month against right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on her father during a CJP protest in June. She alleged on Saturday that she had been followed by two men in Connaught Place.
“They were walking near me when they identified me. Later, 20 men came near me. Some of them I know because they keep calling me and sending me messages because of Bhardwaj,” she said.
She added, “They came to me and started threatening me. They asked me why I've joined the protest. They were about to attack me, but people around me saved me. The police also came but did nothing. These men roam freely and target us, but we can't do anything. They were shouting at me and hurling abuses because they said I don't respect the prime minister.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More