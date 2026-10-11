Opposition march to Supreme Court tomorrow; leaders seek to meet CJI against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was absent from the previous two marches, will join the INDIA bloc’s march tomorrow.
Opposition leaders will assemble at India Gate on Monday and march to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after 4 pm.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was absent from the previous two marches, will join the INDIA bloc’s march tomorrow.
Opposition parties have urged people to join their next round of protests on Monday that will include an unprecedented march to the Supreme Court after security forces turned central Delhi into a fortress and clamped down on thousands of protesters to stop a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, “We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.”
Venugopal, one of the key strategists behind the Opposition’s protest plans, added, “INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon’ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis.”
‘Daro mat', says Rahul Gandhi ahead of march to SC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition would march to the Supreme Court and submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“We will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” he wrote in a post on X.
“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism.
“Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court,” he added.
Gandhi also criticised the treatment of protesters at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, alleging that they had been beaten despite gathering for a peaceful demonstration.
“Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want,” he wrote.
Deep Dive
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, “We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.”
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