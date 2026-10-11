Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas ‘brutally attacked by Delhi Police’, left injured on roadside, alleges CPM
A video showed visibly distressed John Brittas lying near a Delhi Police bus with another person, in plain clothes, trying to help him up.
The CPIM on Sunday alleged that Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was brutally attacked by the Delhi Police and was later dropped by the roadside, ‘visibly injured and in distress.’
“Delhi Police has crossed all limits,” the CPM said in a post on X as it shared a video of Brittas sitting near a Delhi Police bus with another person helping him to walk as he struggled to get up. A Delhi Police cop is also seen helping Brittas to walk upto an autorickshaw. Track live updates on Delhi protest
Deep Dive
It is yet not clear where and how Brittas was injured. However, he was among several protesters detained on Sunday by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday.
He was also detained on Saturday, the first of Delhi protest, when the police detained nearly 7,000 people. Notably, the detained leaders also included four former chief ministers amid the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also alleged its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, a two-time Delhi chief minister, was manhandled on Saturday as he was being detained during the anti-CEC protest. Kejriwal was reportedly taken to the Jafarpur Kalan police station where he was kept under detention for nearly six hours.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More