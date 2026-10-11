Bleeding protesters, detained journalists: New Delhi sees fresh chaos despite SC order

Fresh chaos gripped New Delhi district on Sunday as several groups protested against the Election Commission and police continued their crackdown, apprehending people, including journalists, despite a Supreme Court order against illegal detentions. Police officers detain a demonstrator from National Students' Union of India (NSUI), outside the Press Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Reuters) The journalists – including one from a national daily, from digital news platforms and camera persons – were detained from outside the Press Club of India on Raisina Road, Connaught Place and RK Ashram Marg. More than 70 people were held outside the Press Club of India. A bus packed with the detainees at Connaught Place included two journalists and at least two protesters who were bruised and bleeding. Overall, about a 100 protesters were packed into two buses and removed from the area. A man was pulled out of a burger joint on suspicion of being a protester. A video of the incident showed him telling the cops that he was simply standing at the spot and that he would not go with the team. The cops later let him go. Also read | Detentions continue in Delhi despite Supreme Court order, 100 held from Connaught Place

Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court order about detentions and restrictions during the Delhi protests? Why were protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Were journalists detained during the Delhi protests despite the Supreme Court order?

The police action came despite the top court’s order earlier in the day that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”. The court also said the police cannot detain such peaceful protesters beyond the area covered by a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Besides, AISA president Neha Bora and CPI(M) leader John Brittas were detained at Connaught Place. Brittas suffered injuries after he was dragged by the security personnel. At Raisina Road, NSUI members staged a protest after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) concluded their press conference. Also read | From 1am pickups to deserted streets: Connaught Place, heart of Delhi, sealed to smother CJP protest