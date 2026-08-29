Delhi PWD begins feasibility study for 61km Najafgarh drain road corridor

New Delhi The initial work will include traffic assessment and then finalising an alignment. (Representative photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun work on feasibility studies for a proposed 61-kilometre road along the Najafgarh drain, between the Dhansa Border and Wazirabad, officials aware of the project said.

The initial work will include traffic assessment and then finalising an alignment. The Najafgarh drain extends from the point where the drain enters Delhi at Dhansa up to its outfall into the Yamuna at Wazirabad. The proposal covers both banks of the drain and has been conceived as an integrated transit corridor and street network.

“The feasibility exercise is being done to establish how the corridor can function as an integrated road network, rather than treating the 61-km stretch as a single road project. The department will assess traffic movement, existing road connectivity, intersections, junctions and service road requirements before determining the most suitable alignment and the stretches where elevated or at-grade infrastructure would be feasible,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The Delhi government approved the road project, estimated to cost ₹453.95 crore, in February. The proposed corridor is intended to create an alternative north-west to west Delhi route, improve connectivity between rural and urban areas, and provide links to several major roads and highways, especially boosting connectivity to parts of Haryana.

Officials said that the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department requested a feasibility study in July, following which the alignment strategy and extent of work were discussed at a meeting chaired by the PWD minister on July 20. “A consultant is being appointed for field assessment of the corridor and traffic conditions. They will study the existing road network, traffic patterns, junctions and potential connections with adjoining roads,” the official said.

The corridor is expected to connect with important roads, including the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road and Urban Extension Road-II. The Delhi government’s approval in February was for a 60.77-km road network, including a 5.94-km two-lane stretch on the left bank between Jhatikra Bridge and Chhawla Bridge, and roads along both banks between Chhawla and Basaidarapur.

The feasibility study will also assess land availability and provide an assessment to consider land acquisition, structures, utilities and trees while comparing possible alignment options, officials said.

The PWD will subsequently use the findings to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) covering the proposed corridor, including its design, cost assessment and feasibility. The DPR will incorporate project components, economic and financial viability assessments, and environmental and social feasibility.

Officials said the study is important because the corridor runs parallel to several existing major routes and could provide an alternative route for motorists in west and southwest Delhi. The I&FC department previously identified the drain-side road network as a potential mobility corridor and had also called for examination of additional widening and elevated road possibilities on downstream stretches.