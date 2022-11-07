Home / India News / HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general

HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:00 PM IST

The first Indian to act as Governor General, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as Governor-General of the Indian Union at 10 a.m. today at Government House. New Delhi. The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of India, Mr Kania.

HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general
HT This Day: Nov 11, 1947 -- C.R. sworn in as governor-general
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The first Indian to act as Governor General, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, Governor of West Bengal, was sworn in as Governor-General of the Indian Union at 10 a.m. today at Government House. New Delhi. The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of India, Mr Kania.

The Prime Minister. Pandit Nehru, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Patel, and other members of the Cabinet were present.

The party arrived at Mauripur Airport, Karachi, at 1 p.m. from New Delhi in a special Dukota flying the Governor-General of India s flag. says a Karachi message.

Lord Mountbatten was received at the airport by Col. St. John Birnie, Military Secretary to the Governor General of Pakistan. Mr Sri Prakasa, India’s High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mr Viswanathan. Deputy High Commissioner for India in Pakistan, and members of the High Commissioner’s staff,

Lord Mountbatten was dressed in black and was wearing a brown felt hat.

After talking for about 30 minutes to those who had come to receive him, the Governor-General of India and party emplaned ‘in a York and continued their onward journey to London at 1-45 p.m.

They are expected to reach London tomorrow afternoon.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out