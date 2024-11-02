HT Archives: 140-year French rule ends, Pondicherry merges with India

Pondicherry More than 300,000 people inhabiting “what used to be French enclaves in India” rejoined their mother country, India, at dawn on November 1, 1954, ending 140 years of unbroken French rule over the four settlements -- Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yenam. Thousands of people cheered, and a 21-gun salute was fired as the Tricolour went up. (HT Archives)

In a brief but solemn ceremony, at Government House, M Pierre Landy, of the French Foreign Office, handed over the seals of authority to Kewal Singh, Indian Consul-General and Commissioner-designate of the settlements, exactly at 6.54am and the two officials signed on behalf of their respective Governments the Instrument of Transfer negotiated between India and France.

From 7am, French rule over the four settlements ceased although sovereignty over them vests in France legally, till de jure transfer.

“A part of India separated from the Motherland is coming back to us of its own free will,” said Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in a message welcoming the people of what used to be French enclaves in India “as nationals of the Republic of India”.

“I offer felicitations also to the Government and the people of France on this occasion. I am happy that Pondicherry will be a cultural link between the Republic of India and France,” Nehru added.

President Dr Rajendra Prasad welcoming the people of Pondicherry and other settlements, in his message said: “We shall be equal partners in a common endeavour to work for the progress and prosperity of India.”

The President hoped the spirit in which the friendly negotiations for the transfer were carried on would serve “as a shining example to other nations faced with similar problems of colonialism which is now an anachronism”.

Soon after the ceremony of signing the agreement, which lasted about 10 minutes, the Indian Tricolour was unfurled over Government House to the tumultuous ovation by thousands of people gathered at the Government House lawn.

THE CEREMONY Precisely at 6.45am, Kewal Singh drove from the Consulate to Government House. He was received at the gates by M Pierre Landy. Singh, after inspecting a guard of honour provided by a platoon of French police, was conducted to an anteroom where, to the glare of flashlights, the two officials signed the historic document of Instrument of Transfer to the booming of guns fired by the artillery.

M Landy then warmly shook hands with Singh and introduced French Indian officials to him and other Indian officials.

The Instrument of Transfer, which in French ran into six lines, read:

“In the year 1954 on the first of November at 6-54 a.m. according to the agreement signed on October 21 at Delhi between the Government of France and the Government of India. M. Pierre Landy, diplomatic consular representative of the Government of the French Republic, handed over to Mr Kewal Singh, representing the Government of the Indian Republic, the powers relating to the administration of French establishments in India.

“The handing over of the different services according to regulations contained in letter No. 3 appended to the, above agreement has been noted down for each service in a separate brochure.

“Done at Pondicherry the same day in six copies and signed by the two representatives. P. Landy and Kewal Singh.”

Soon after the transfer of power to India, RK Nehru, India’s foreign secretary, announced at a public meeting general amnesty to political prisoners in the settlements. He also announced the extension of the Five-Year Plan to these areas. The government of India, he said, proposed to extend civil rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution to the people of these areas.

The foreign secretary, who conducted the two-year-long negotiations with the government of France for the transfer of the settlements, then unfurled the Indian Tricolour at the Customs House.

Thousands of people cheered, and a 21-gun salute was fired as the National Flag went up. Children from Aurobindo Ashram sang Jana Gana Mana.

From early morning people lined along the beach to witness the Indian national flag go up the Metal flag-mast. Leaders, including Messrs EG Pillai, Muthukumarappa Reddiar, Muthu Pillai and Subbiah, on arrival at the meeting ground were cheered by the waiting crowd.

NEHRU’S MESSAGE PM Nehru, in his message to Pondicherry, said: “I am far from India on this day but my thoughts are at Pondicherry where an event of great significance is taking place. A part of India long separated from the Motherland is coming back to us of its own tree will and this change is taking place as a result of friendly agreement with France. The French settlements in India were small in area but they raised difficult problems it is never easy to solve problems which involve the interests and prestige of different countries. It is thus a matter of peculiar satisfaction that both India and France have succeeded in solving this question with grace and goodwill. In doing so they have set an example of tolerance, good sense and wisdom. which if applied to other problems in the world might lead to successful results.

“I congratulate the people of what used to be French enclaves in India and welcome them as nationals of the Republic of India. I offer felicitations also to the Government of France under the wise leadership of its Prime Minister and the people of France on this occasion. I am happy that Pondicherry will continue to be a centre of the French language and culture and will be a cultural link between the Republic of India and the Republic of France. The settlement of this problem is a justification and vindication of the policy we have pursued in such matters. That policy is of peace and patient perseverance. Some people have thought that it was slow in achieving results. But the way of peace though it might appear long is always the shortest and most satisfactory. That way we shall continue to pursue, holding always to what we consider to be right and yet ever ready to be friends with even those who might oppose us. Jai Hind.”