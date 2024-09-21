HT archives: Nizam lays down arms, Hyd accedes to India

“HEH the Nizam of Hyderabad has surrendered. He ordered “ceasefire” as from 5pm and the Hyderabad Army is carrying out the order. The fighting has stopped.” Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan receives Sardar Patel at Begumpet Airport. (HT Archive)

Broadcasting from Hyderabad Radio on the evening of September 18, 1948, the Nizam announced that he had communicated his decision to HE C Rajagopalachari, Governor General of India. He added he had taken the political situation in his own hands and that he was sorry he had not done it earlier.

The Nizam stated that Indian troops could have free entry into Secunderabad and Bolarum.

KM Munshi, India’s Agent-General, accompanied by the Prince of Berar, Gen El Edroos and Nawab Din Yar Jung, will receive the Indian troops a few miles outside Hyderabad city.

There will be a ban on the Razakar organization. The Nizam also announced he had accepted the resignation of the Laik Ali ministry and, until the formation of a regular ministry, he would have a committee consisting of the Prince of Berar, Gen Edroos, Ramachari, Abdul Hasan Syed Ali and Nawab Din Yar Jung.

In this connection he further said that he had ordered the release of Swami Ramananda Tirtha, president of the state Congress, and cancellation of all orders against members of the Council of Action of the State Congress.

The Nizam has informed the Governor-General of India that he has asked his representatives now prosecuting the appeal on behalf of Hyderabad before the UN Council, not to press Hyderabad’s case against India as he wants to open a new chapter of friendliness with India.

First news of the Nizam’s capitulation from the Hyderabad side came in Mir Laik Ali’s farewell broadcast which preceded that of the Nizam.

Munshi, who spoke immediately after the Nizam said he had been contacted on Thursday night, said he had taken the opportunity of conveying to him the meaning and purpose of the police action which the Government of India was taking to restore law and order in the State. He was glad that His Exalted Highness had appreciated this action and had issued a cease-fire order yesterday morning.

To the people of Hyderabad, Munshi said their lot was cast with the people of India. They were one people and they could not be parted. They must continue to remain, to use His Exalted Highness’s pregnant phrase, in integrated harmony with the people of India. He repeated the assurance given by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru that India was a secular State in which religion or race made no difference.

Munshi said they wanted to do their utmost to uphold this ideal, to give everybody the full right of citizenship and neither Hindu nor Muslim need be apprehensive of the treatment he would get. He urged the people of Hyderabad not to be panicky and he expressed the hope that the entry of Indian troops would take place in a spirit of friendliness. But he warned that no breach of order would be tolerated. At the same time, he assured that no peaceful citizen would be molested. The Indian Army was India’s army and it was Hyderabad’s army which had come as friends to rescue Hyderabad from the nightmare of the last 12 months.

He appealed to the Hindus and Muslims to cultivate mutual trust and goodwill to enable Hyderabad to achieve its honoured place as an integral part of India.

The following is the text of the communique issued by the Southern Command Headquarters, Poona:

“At 1.30 this afternoon Lt Gen Rajendrasinhji GOC-in-chief southern command, addressed an ultimatum to Gen El Edroos Commander of the Hyderabad Army, pointing out the futility of further resistance.”

The ultimatum stated: “Further resistance by your troops can only result in heavy and unnecessary loss of life. Ceasefire has been ordered by the Nizam, and the Hyderabad Army is carrying out the order. But the formal reply from the Commander of the Hyderabad Army has not yet been received owing to bad communication... Our troops are tonight moving towards Secunderabad.”