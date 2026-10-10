‘Hung upside down, beaten’: UP BJP MLA accused of holding 3 men hostage over ‘gold bangle theft’

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has been accused of allegedly holding three young men hostage and torturing them over the suspected theft of gold bangles belonging to his son

The allegations came to light after Ramu Kashyap's family approached the police on Friday, seeking action against the MLA and five other named individuals. (Representational)

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Kunwar Sushant Singh, the BJP MLA from Badhapur in Bijnor district, allegedly kept the young men at his residence in Ratupura village in Moradabad district.

The victims’ families alleged that the men were hung upside down, beaten with belts and sticks, and given electric shocks. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.

The allegations came to light after Ramu Kashyap's family approached the police on Friday, seeking action against the MLA and five other named individuals. The complaint also named the MLA’s associates and driver. Police said they had received a complaint and were investigating the matter.

What the complaint alleges

According to the complaint filed by Ramu’s mother, Omwati Kashyap, her son was taken from his home on October 7 by Arjun Kumar, an aide of the MLA. The family alleged that two other young men, Atul Kashyap and Lavish Kashyap, who worked at the MLA’s residence, had already been detained on suspicion of stealing gold bangles.

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{{^usCountry}} The family alleged that the two domestic workers named Ramu during questioning, following which the MLA’s associates brought him to the residence. The three men were allegedly held captive and assaulted over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family alleged that the two domestic workers named Ramu during questioning, following which the MLA’s associates brought him to the residence. The three men were allegedly held captive and assaulted over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

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Omwati alleged that the victims were tied with ropes, hung upside down and beaten with belts and sticks. She further alleged that salt was rubbed into their wounds and electric shocks were administered during the assault.

Ramu reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, for treatment. The other two men were also reported to have sustained injuries.

The family alleged that they had been trying to contact Ramu and secure his release, but were not allowed to meet him. They also claimed that they were threatened with dire consequences if they complained to the police.

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On Friday morning, Omwati, accompanied by relatives and members of the local Kashyap community, approached the police to demand action against those allegedly involved. The matter was taken up with the police in Thakurdwara after officials at Dilari directed the complainants to the jurisdiction concerned.

Protest and denial

The allegations triggered protests by local residents, who demanded the victims' release and action against the accused.

However, Sushant Singh denied the allegations, claiming that the three men had fought among themselves.

"The accusations of wrongful confinement, assault and electric shocks were baseless," he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the police had received a complaint and were investigating the matter.

"Further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry," the officer said.

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The allegations against the MLA and his associates have not yet been established by an independent investigation.