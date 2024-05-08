Hyderabad: Child among 7 killed as wall collapses amid heavy rainfall

Seven people, including a four-year-old child, were killed after a wall of an under-construction apartment collapsed amid incessant rainfall in Hyderabad's Bachupally area on Tuesday evening. Hyderabad: Vehicles move on a flooded road following heavy rain, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_07_2024_000563B)(PTI)

According to the police, the deceased were migrant workers belonging to Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The victims' bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning from under the debris, the police, reported news agency PTI.

Several parts of Telangana have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic across the state. According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, the Disaster Relief Force (DRF) teams were deployed in the city to help clear water stagnation and fallen trees.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Telangana, indicating moderate to light rainfall in the state.

“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during next five days,” the weather department wrote in its bulletin on Tuesday.

It added, “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kerala and Mahe during 07th – 12th May, 2024.”

Heatwave in India

A scorching heatwave has gripped several parts of India for the last several weeks. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from May 8 to May 10, however, it will start to abate in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Karnataka starting Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan recorded a scorching heat of 45.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Delhi also recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius - the highest maximum temperature so far this summer season, the IMD said. The previous hottest day in the national capital was recorded on May 6, with a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the month of April witnessed record-smashing maximum temperatures in east, northeast and south peninsular India, prompting health warnings from government agencies. Some states also suspended in-person classes in schools and urged for work from home for government employees.

