The demolition of the 120-year-old heritage façade of Hyderabad’s Nampally railway station for redevelopment under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) has sparked concern among historians and heritage activists, who warn that the modernisation could erase an important part of the city’s architectural and railway history.

Built in 1907 under the Nizams, Hyderabad’s Nampally railway station is undergoing a ₹327-crore upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. more less

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The redevelopment of Hyderabad-Deccan railway station, popularly known as Nampally railway station, is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹327 crore. Work began in 2024, but the demolition of the station’s heritage façade started a few weeks ago. The station handles more than 45,000 passengers daily and is a major transport hub in the South Central Railway zone.

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Managing trustee of the Deccan Heritage Trust Mohammad Safiullah said the station needed modernisation to address congestion caused by rising passenger numbers and growing cargo requirements. However, he warned that demolishing the old building would erase an important part of the city’s architectural and railway heritage.

Hyderabad-Deccan railway station was built in 1907 during the reign of Mahbub Ali Pasha, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, who ruled from 1869 to 1911. It was among the city’s key railway establishments and played an important role in connecting Hyderabad with Bombay, then a major commercial centre.

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{{^usCountry}} “The station was built during a period when Hyderabad’s railway infrastructure was expanding steadily under the Nizams. It also had a travellers’ rest house known as Nampally Sarai, which provided accommodation for passengers visiting the city,” Hyderabad-based historian Safiullah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The station was built during a period when Hyderabad’s railway infrastructure was expanding steadily under the Nizams. It also had a travellers’ rest house known as Nampally Sarai, which provided accommodation for passengers visiting the city,” Hyderabad-based historian Safiullah said. {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2025, South Central Railway authorities similarly demolished the 151-year-old historic building of Secunderabad railway station, one of the country’s oldest railway stations and a prominent Hyderabad landmark. The demolition was part of its redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, at an estimated cost of ₹720 crore.

Safiullah said Nampally, Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations were among the iconic structures built during the Nizam’s rule. They reflected an important phase in Hyderabad’s urban and infrastructure development under the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railways, established in 1883.

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Convenor of the Hyderabad chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Anuradha Reddy also expressed concern over the demolition of the Nampally station façade without consulting local residents or heritage conservationists.

“How can they demolish a 120-year-old structure without consulting anyone and understanding its historical significance? We appreciate the need to upgrade railway infrastructure and improve passenger amenities, but we want the railway authorities to ensure that the station’s historical identity is preserved during redevelopment,” the heritage activist said.

A south Central railway official, requesting anonymity, said the decision had been taken at the highest level. “In any case, Nampally railway station is not included in the list of protected heritage structures and so, there are no restrictions on its demolition,” the official said.

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The official added that Kacheguda railway station had not been selected for modernisation because it is listed as a protected monument.