Hyderabad rain disrupts travel, tech firms urged to allow work from home

Heavy rains continued to disrupt life in Hyderabad on Friday, prompting authorities and airlines to issue advisories as the city braces for more downpours over the weekend. People wade through water after a heavy downpour at Chaar Minar, in Hyderabad’s Old City.(ANI)

The Cyberabad police urged IT companies to consider allowing employees to work from home to ease traffic congestion, citing the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) alert for moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in the city on Friday and Saturday. The IMD warned of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

Air travel was also hit. Three IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune were diverted from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Vijayawada on Thursday due to poor visibility and weather conditions, airport officials confirmed.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on its official X account cautioning that “the rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic.” The airline advised passengers to leave early for the airport and check their flight status online before travelling.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in multiple Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda.

Authorities remain on high alert as Hyderabad, already recording excess rainfall this monsoon, struggles with waterlogging, traffic snarls and disrupted schedules.