A 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad and her two-and-a-half-year-old son drowned in a creek in Melbourne on Tuesday, her family said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Australian authorities at the time of filing this report. (File)

The incident occurred near Malcolm Creek, close to Aitken Boulevard in Craigieburn, in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. The deceased woman was identified as Rabiya Begum from Malakpet.

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There was no immediate comment from the Australian authorities at the time of filing this report.

Quoting the family members, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) president Amjed Ullah Khan said the family had gone for a walk near Golden Sun Moth Park in Melbourne when the toddler reportedly entered the creek.

“In an attempt to rescue her son, Rabiya also jumped into the water. Unfortunately, despite efforts by emergency services, both the mother and son lost their lives. The woman is survived by her husband, Mohammed Katada Abbas, and their three-year-old daughter, Kauser Abbas,” Khan said.

The MBT chief said that after learning about the incident, he spoke to the woman's brothers, Suleman Bin Osman and Eisa Bin Osman, and her husband and assured them of all possible assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Khan sought the Centre’s intervention to facilitate emergency visas for the family to visit Australia and attend the final rites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Khan sought the Centre’s intervention to facilitate emergency visas for the family to visit Australia and attend the final rites. {{/usCountry}}

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He sought immediate consular assistance from the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne to help the bereaved family complete the necessary formalities and coordinate with Australian authorities. He requested that emergency visas be facilitated on humanitarian grounds for brothers of the deceased.

Khan also urged the Indian mission in Melbourne to extend all possible assistance to the surviving husband and daughter. He appealed to the Indian and Australian governments to treat the matter as a humanitarian emergency and expedite the visa process.