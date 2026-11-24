Hyundai Motor India will increase prices of select vehicle models and variants by up to 8,000 rupees ($86.10) from December 1, the Creta SUV maker said on Tuesday.
• The price hike, which will vary across models and variants, is aimed at partly offsetting a sharp increase in input costs
• Automakers in India have been battling higher raw material costs, particularly for steel and copper
• Supply-chain disruptions linked to the prolonged Middle East conflict have also added pressure on margins, prompting several manufacturers to raise vehicle prices
• Hyundai said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost inflation through internal efficiency gains and cost-optimisation measures.
• Hyundai India's latest price hike comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki said it will hike prices on select models due to rising commodity costs.