Hyundai Motor India will increase prices of select vehicle models and variants by up to 8,000 rupees ($86.10) from December 1, the Creta SUV maker said on Tuesday.

Hyundai India's latest price hike comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki said it will hike prices on select models due to rising commodity costs (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg) more less

• The price hike, which will vary across models and variants, is aimed at partly offsetting a sharp increase in input costs

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• Automakers in India have been battling higher raw material costs, particularly for steel and copper

• Supply-chain disruptions linked to the prolonged Middle East conflict have also added pressure on margins, prompting several manufacturers to raise vehicle prices

• Hyundai said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost inflation through internal efficiency gains and cost-optimisation measures.

• Hyundai India's latest price hike comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki said it will hike prices on select models due to rising commodity costs.