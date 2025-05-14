‘I personally felt happy’: Fadnavis on Indian armed forces striking Ajmal Kasab's training base

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he was satisfied after learning that the Indian armed forces had destroyed the terror base where 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab was trained. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take part in a Tiranga Yatra (tricolour march) following Operation Sindoor, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (CMO Maharashtra - X)

While addressing a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Mumbai to commemorate the operation, Fadnavis stated that the military strikes sent a strong message to the world that India would not compromise in its pursuit of justice, nor would it be intimidated.

“We will not tire. This operation showcased our strength and resolve,” Fadnavis said, referring to India’s resolute response to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 27 people were killed.

The 11-day nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was launched following discussions among top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, the party’s national president, on Sunday.

The chief minister said that the Indian armed forces precisely struck and destroyed nine terror sites, including those deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province, a region previously thought to be out of reach.

“Be it Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed founder) or Abu Jindal, such elements were targeted. The world now knows how impenetrable our defence system is,” he said.

“Pakistan attempted retaliation with drones and missiles, but not a single attack was successful. Our defence capability stood firm,” Fadnavis added.

“I personally felt happy when I learnt that our armed forces struck the terror site in Pakistan where Kasab had received training,” Fadnavis told the crowd.

The Maharashtra chief minister further emphasised that the intensity of India’s response left Pakistan shaken.

“Pakistan had no idea how effective BrahMos missiles could be. After multiple strikes on key sites, their officials were forced to approach foreign powers requesting a ceasefire. But India made it clear – Pakistan must kneel before us. Only after their military officers called us seeking a ceasefire was it accepted,” claimed Fadnavis.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently backed the armed forces.

“This Tiranga Yatra has been organised to express our gratitude for their unwavering courage,” said Fadnavis.

With PTI inputs