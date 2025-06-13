IAF Apache helicopter makes ‘emergency landing’ in Punjab's Nangalpur

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in Punjab's Nangalpur area, reported PTI. The reason for the landing is still not known, and more details are awaited. The reason for the landing is still not known.(PTI)

This comes days after an IAF Apache helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie, officials said.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot were safe, they said.

The incident comes less than two weeks after another IAF Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing during a routine training sortie near Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The incident took place on June 6. The chopper returned to the Saharanpur air base, officials had said.

In April, another helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

While it was not immediately known how many personnel were on board the chopper, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was injured.

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam on April 21, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Delu said, "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some issues near Rangmati dam. No one was injured in the incident."

IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation from their side, police told reporters.

In February, pilots of a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft ejected safely before the aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie.

The accident happened near Sunari Chowki on February 6.