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IAF chief AP Singh flies his last sortie in Tejas fighter

The aircraft that the Chief of Air Staff flew is the LCA’s first variant — the Mk-1.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:53:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Sunday flew the Tejas light combat aircraft from Jodhpur airbase, the Indian Air Force chief’s last flight before he retires on October 31, officials aware of the matter said.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, centre, during the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (PTI)
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, centre, during the 94th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (PTI)

The sortie during multilateral combat exercise Tarang Shakti also turned the spotlight on the LCA’s latest Mk-1A variant, which represents the next chapter in India’s homegrown fighter story, officials said.

Also Read | IAF chief AP Singh to fly last sortie in Tejas fighter jet today

What did IAF chief fly?

Deep Dive

Which Tejas variant did IAF chief AP Singh fly on his final sortie?

AP Singh flew the Tejas LCA Mk-1 from Jodhpur airbase. It is the aircraft’s first variant.

Why did AP Singh’s Tejas sortie draw attention to the Mk-1A?

The sortie during Tarang Shakti highlighted the Mk-1A, the next variant in India’s homegrown fighter programme. The aircraft is nearing induction after missing several deadlines.

How many Tejas Mk-1 aircraft does the IAF operate?

The IAF operates 30 LCA Mk-1 fighters and eight trainer aircraft. They are in initial operational clearance and final operational clearance configurations.
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The LCA Mk-1A is finally nearing induction into the IAF after missing several deadlines. Both the IAF and state-run aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are confident the locally built, single-engine fighter will enter service by year-end.

The aircraft that the Chief of Air Staff flew is the LCA’s first variant — the Mk-1. The air force currently operates 30 LCA Mk-1 fighters and eight trainer aircraft. These are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations — the first variants of LCA.

Foreign aircraft participating in the exercise included F-35s, F-16s, Rafales, A400Ms, A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) KC-135s, C-130s, and other specialised platforms.

 
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