IAF relief flight from China brings back 76 Indians, citizens from 7 nations

IAF relief flight from China brings back 76 Indians, citizens from 7 nations

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 07:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

An IAF relief plane to coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has brought back 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven countries, tweeted Foreign Minister S Jaishankar this morning.

Besides the Indians, the US-made IAF relief aircraft also evacuated nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar.

The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft brought around 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment sent by India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India’s solidarity with the Chinese people in their “difficult time”.

They people brought back are expected to undergo a 14-day quarantine in India like their previous batches to ensure that they are cleared of the COVID-19 virus.

India operated two special Air India flights on February 1 and 2 and airlifted 647 Indian nationals, mostly students, and seven Maldivian nationals.

Wednesday’s flight was cleared by China after allegations of delay by Indian officials. China’s worst-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan have been under complete lockdown since January 23.

The death toll from coronavirus in China has reached 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 78,064, officials said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed India’s solidarity with the people and government of China and also offered assistance in this “hour of need as a gift”.

