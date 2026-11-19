Jamnagar, The Indian Air Force on Thursday showcased its growing air power and disaster-response capabilities through a large-scale exercise involving fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters and remotely piloted drones as part of a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief drill in Gujarat.

IAF showcases air power, multi-agency coordination in major HADR exercise in Gujarat

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The demonstration was part of 'Sahayata Setu 2026', the annual joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercise, being conducted at Air Force Station Jamnagar from November 17 to 19.

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The multi-agency demonstration featured coordinated operations by the three armed services Army, Navy and Air Force the Indian Coast Guard, national disaster management agencies, civil administrations and representatives from friendly foreign countries.

Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani said on Thursday that humanitarian assistance and disaster relief reflect India's commitment to human security and require coordinated efforts by multiple agencies.

"In today's disaster-prone world, effective response is not the ability of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated whole-of-nation approach," he said.

He said India's disaster-response efforts were guided by its Neighbourhood First policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR - an expanded global maritime vision, adding that the country had emerged as a dependable first responder in the Indian Ocean region and the Indo-Pacific.

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{{^usCountry}} He cited 'Operation Dost' in Turkiye and 'Operation Brahma' in Myanmar as examples of India's humanitarian assistance operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He cited 'Operation Dost' in Turkiye and 'Operation Brahma' in Myanmar as examples of India's humanitarian assistance operations. {{/usCountry}}

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"Disasters do not recognise geographical boundaries. Our response hence needs to transcend them," he said, highlighting the importance of collective preparedness.

He said the exercise focused on joint preparedness, clearly defined responsibilities, interoperability and the effective use of technology.

"The real test of this exercise is whether we can translate coordination into timely action," he said.

Subramani expressed confidence that the lessons from the exercise would streamline preparedness and improve coordination among participating agencies.

The exercise simulated a disaster scenario, where participating agencies demonstrated different response stages, beginning with aerial reconnaissance and assessment of the affected area.

The Indian Air Force deployed Jaguar aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters and remotely piloted quadcopters for the demonstration.

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An Advanced Light Helicopter Mark IV, a platform operated by all three services, also took part, alongside the Indian Navy's Dornier aircraft and the Army's ALH and Cheetah helicopters.

The demonstrations included an Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying a bucket to douse fires, supported by firefighting robots, while another Mi-17 1B helicopter airlifted an Army vehicle.

A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter demonstrated its ability to transport structures, including bridge components, to disaster-hit areas.

The IAF's Combat Free Fall Rapid Response Force personnel also conducted a jump from an AN-32 aircraft as part of the demonstration.

The multinational exercise, AJHE-26, is aimed at strengthening inter-agency synergy, operational interoperability and international coordination in responding to major disasters, including cyclones, earthquakes, floods and chemical emergencies.

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