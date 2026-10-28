Air Force Sports Complex near PM’s residence in Delhi shut till further notice | HT Exclusive

The Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg, which houses a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants, was closed to members on Wednesday until further notice, leading to the cancellation of a farewell golfing event for outgoing IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, people familiar with the matter said.

The development comes as the government seeks to reclaim the land allotted to the Indian Air Force.

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Air Chief Marshal Singh retires on October 31. A "golfing-out" is usually planned for outgoing chiefs in their capacity as patron in chief of the golf course, a former air chief said.

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The development comes as the government seeks to reclaim the land allotted to the Indian Air Force. The sports complex, frequented by serving and retired officials, is located inside Race Course Air Force Station.

Also read | 'Not acquisition, just re-entry': Centre defends Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction notice

Several members confirmed receiving messages from the authorities on Tuesday informing them of the sports complex's closure. The complex was closed to members on Wednesday until further notice, people familiar with the matter said.

Complex closed from October 28

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{{^usCountry}} "Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00am till further orders" the message reads. An IAF spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment. The Air Force Station is a stone's throw from the PM's residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00am till further orders" the message reads. An IAF spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment. The Air Force Station is a stone's throw from the PM's residence. {{/usCountry}}

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People familiar with the matter said the ministry of housing and urban affairs recently conveyed that it needed the land allotted to the IAF to operate the sports complex.

"It was government land and so there was no need for any court order. The government officially took over the golf course,' a person aware of details said.

Also read | SC asks high court to consider plea against Centre’s decision to take over Delhi Gymkhana Club

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The sports complex is among a series of high-profile properties that the Centre has sought to reclaim in recent months. On May 22, the Centre issued notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club directing the club to hand over the premises to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed. At the time, the government said it needed the land to “strengthen and secure defence infrastructure”. The club has challenged the government’s decision to terminate the colonial-era club's perpetual lease deed in the Delhi high court.

Later, the Centre took possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground after a Delhi court refused to grant a stay on its eviction from the 15-acre land parcel.