NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Tuesday signed a ₹1,950-crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to equip the Indian Air Force with two mountain radars, associated equipment and the required infrastructure, strengthening the country’s air defences. IAFto get mountain radars worth ₹1,950 cr

The contract is the last capital acquisition contract of financial year 2025-26.

This radar is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment and will be manufactured by BEL. “The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country’s air defence and strengthen national security. The procurement will also reduce dependency on foreign equipment,” the defence ministry said.

The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. This is the most important category of acquisition for indigenisation under the defence procurement policy. IDDM stands for indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

According to official data, capital procurement contracts amounting to ₹2.28 lakh crore for 503 proposals were signed during 2025-26. Also, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 55 proposals amounting to ₹6.73 lakh crore during that period. “Both the quantum of AoN given and capital contracts signed so far has been the highest in any given financial year,” the defence ministry said last week.

The DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday approved a military capability boost worth ₹2.38 lakh crore to equip the country’s armed forces with more Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defence systems, remotely piloted strike aircraft, transport planes, artillery guns and tank ammunition.