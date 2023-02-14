‘Ideological emergency’: Opposition attacks Centre for BBC ‘survey’, BJP rebuts

Opposition leaders from across the party lines have reacted to the “survey” conducted by the Income Tax department at the BBC's New Delhi office and its studio in Mumbai. The visit comes less than a month after BBC's two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which was released outside India and dismissed as “propaganda” by the Indian government.

“Here we are fighting for JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the Adani case and the government is after BBC,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said it is “unexpected” that agencies on the “Valentine's Day” and not these conducting raids on “government's most valued Mr A”.

“Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman. @SEBI_India office,” she said.

Officials reached the office a little before noon on Tuesday, with assistance of the seventh battalion of the Delhi Police. According to an IT official, the department is investigating “certain matters related to BBC based on definite inputs of some irregularities”. Any possible deliberate irregularities will be ascertained only after the survey is completed, the official added.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav termed the move an “ideological emergency”.

On the other hand, BJP attacked BBC and called it "the most corrupt organisation in the world". "If any company or organisation is working in India, they have to comply with the Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The IT department should be allowed to do their work. BBC is the most corrupt organisation in the world. BBC propaganda matches with Congress agenda," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

