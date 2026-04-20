‘If your daddy has guts…’: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's dare to Karera cop after son’s Thar crash in MP

The controversy around the Thar crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has intensified, with BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi now openly confronting the police and challenging their handling of the case involving his son. Dinesh Lodhi is the son of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi. ((@Anurag_Dwary/X))

Reacting sharply to remarks allegedly made by a local police officer, Lodhi said he found the SDOP’s comments unacceptable. He questioned the officer’s authority over the area, asking whether Karera “belongs to your ‘daddy’.”

The video of Lodhi, BJP MLA from Pichhore, went viral on Monday, two day after police paraded Dinesh Lodhi to the station from the accident site. On April 16, Dinesh allegedly struck five people with his Thar SUV. During the action, SDOP Ayush Jakhar reportedly warned him “Do not let me see you in Karera ever again.”

Lodhi went on to assert that his son would return to the region and even contest elections from there, challenging, if the officer’s “daddy has the guts,” he should try stopping him.

SDOP Jakhar, however, maintained that he had not said anything unlawful.

Warning against ‘biased’ probe The BJP leader also issued a warning over the ongoing investigation. He cautioned police against what he described as false allegations or undue pressure.

Lodhi said officials should “look at our history” before acting unfairly. If the probe turns biased, he warned, there would be consequences and a “fitting reply.”

He further told officers to remain within their legal limits, adding that he, too, understands the law and expects them to act accordingly.

At the same time, Lodhi sought to minimise the seriousness of the accident, suggesting it was being exaggerated “the way Congress does.”

He claimed that in several past accidents, even preliminary inquiries were not carried out.

After this video, Lodhi explained, “We requested the SP to register a case, and it was done. When asked to send the vehicle, we complied. When asked to send my son, we did so. But the remarks made by the SDOP are unacceptable.”

What happened in the crash The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Thursday, when a Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, hit multiple people.

According to police, the SUV first rammed a motorcycle from behind, injuring three friends — Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar — who were heading towards Dhanra village.

Moments later, the vehicle struck two pedestrians, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, who were walking along the same side of the road.

Sanjay Parihar sustained serious injuries and, along with two others, was rushed to thehospital by passers-by.

Based on victims’ statements, police said the SUV bore an “MLA” marking and was being driven by Dinesh Lodhi.

A case has been registered against him under Section 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is currently underway.