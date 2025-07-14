IIM Calcutta rape case: Accused spiked water, cold drinks offered to woman with sleeping pills, claims police

As the investigation into the IIM Calcutta rape case continues, police officials have stated that the accused bought sleeping pills to drug the woman. Police personnel deployed outside IIM Calcutta after a student was allegedly raped inside the boys' hostel of the institute, in Kolkata, (PTI)

Based on a PTI report, police officials stated that the accused second-year student admitted to buying sleeping pills from a nearby pharmacy to crush and put in cold drinks and water offered to the woman. Despite this, police officials continue to find discrepancies in the statements of the accused.

"The accused had admitted to having bought sleeping pills and spiked the cold drinks and drinking water which he had offered the woman when she was there. But he could not clarify what the real intention was behind doing all these to a woman who went to him for counselling. He is not answering this question," a senior police officer told PTI.

The woman, stated to be a psychologist, alleged that she was raped by a student at the Joka campus of the Indian Institute of Management. She said the incident took place after he entered the boys' hostel for a counselling session.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the woman claimed she was drowsy after having 'pizza' and 'water.'

Following the police complaint, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, was named as the accused in the alleged rape case and was arrested and sent to police custody till July 19.

However, in a major twist in the case, the woman's father denied all charges of rape and stated that his daughter had "lost her senses" after she fainted in an auto rickshaw.

Police work through contradictory statements

As the probe continues, police officials have stated that the accused narrated the entire incident to a friend on the phone.

"The accused after committing the crime, rang up one of his friends and narrated the entire crime. During the conversation, he was loitering in the verandah in front of the room where the crime took place," the officer told PTI.

The police has also added that it is looking into the background of the rape survivor, as she was unable to produce any documents supporting her qualifications as a psychologist.

"She could not place any documents supporting her qualifications as a psychologist. She has not disclosed which institution she attended. We are yet to get information about her chamber and any prescription having her name and other details," the official added.

A nine-member special investigation team has been formed to look into the case. The team will be led by an assistant commissioner from the South West Division.