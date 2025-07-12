Woman claims rape at IIM-C campus by student, father says she ‘lost senses’ | What we know

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta's (IIM-Calcutta) Joka campus hit headlines on Saturday as allegations of rape of a woman emerged against a student, who has been booked by the police and placed under arrest. Police personnel deployed outside IIM Calcutta after a student was allegedly raped inside the boys' hostel of the institute, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 12(PTI)

The accused has been identified as Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain.

The woman, stated to be a psychologist, alleged that she raped by a student when she went inside a hostel of the premier business school to meet the student and attend a counselling session on Friday.

The case saw another development as the father of the complainant reportedly denied rape allegations, claiming that she fell off an autorickshaw.

IIM Calcutta rape case | What we know

-What's the case: A second-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a woman inside the Joka campus, police said on Saturday. The woman is not a student of the institute.

-Woman claims got drowsy after having 'pizza': Preliminary investigations suggest that she had come from outside and had not registered her name in the visitor’s book, either at the main gate or at the boys’ hostel, the officer said, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier. “She claimed that she had pizza and water after which she became drowsy. Police is investigating,” the officer added.

-What IIM Calcutta said: IIM Calcutta on Saturday said in its statement over the institute that the institute has zero tolerance for such incidents and remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment. The institute said that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and the authorities are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies.

-Accused sent to custody: Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, accused in the alleged rape case, was on Saturday sent to police custody till July 19.

-Father of complainant makes shocking claim: Father of the woman denied rape allegations and said his daughter fell off an auto rickshaw. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the father of the woman said he received a call at 9:34 pm on Friday informing him that his daughter had fallen off an auto and “lost her senses”. He was told she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital and that the police had rescued her and taken her there, according to an NDTV report.

-What accused's mother said: Mother of Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, accused in the alleged IIM (C) rape case, said her son is innocent and can never do such a “dirty thing”. "We received a call from his friend around 11 in the night. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason... We have no clue why our son has been arrested... We want to meet our son and talk to him... He was in the final year of his college... We do not know anything here in Kolkata. Where the Police Station is or the Court. My son is innocent. He has come so far to study. He will never do such a dirty thing," she told news agency ANI.

-What TMC said: State's ruling TMC said the incident should not be politicised by any party as it would be premature to comment on what exactly happened at this stage and police should be allowed to do its job (investigation). TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “His party should not be linked with every complaint, every alleged crime.” "Did she tell us before filing any complaint? No way. Again her father now says something else to the media. Did he ask us? We must wait for investigations to be completed. IIM (C) is a leading institute which is under the Centre. They have a security system. We should not do anything to derail proper investigation. Let the truth come out," he added.

-Union minister says will take up matter with IIM (C) director: Union minister of state for education and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar told reporters there is strict security at the IIM (C) campus and he will talk to the director about the alleged incident. Majumdar said state police should undertake a fair and proper investigation into the alleged incident.