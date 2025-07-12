IIM-Calcutta student allegedly raped inside boys' hostel, accused threatened her: What we know so far

A woman pursuing studies at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) in West Bengal has alleged that she was raped by a fellow student on campus on Friday. She filed a complaint at Haridevpur Police Station late in the evening, following which a case was registered. The woman claimed that the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke about the incident.(PTI file photo)

According to police, the accused was arrested based on the FIR lodged by the complainant. The incident reportedly occurred inside the boys' hostel on the IIM-Calcutta campus.

In her statement, according to news agency PTI, the woman alleged that she was invited to the hostel for a counselling session. There, she consumed a drink that she believes was spiked, after which she lost consciousness. Upon regaining awareness, she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

She further stated that the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke about the incident, a police officer said.

The accused student was initially detained on Friday night and later formally arrested. An investigation is currently underway.

Law student’s rape on college premises in Kolkata

The IIM-Calcutta rape allegation comes nearly two weeks after a separate incident involving the alleged gangrape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata.

In that case, a 24-year-old first-year law student was gang-raped on June 25, allegedly by a former student and two seniors on the college premises. The incident triggered widespread outrage and demands for a central agency probe. The victim’s lawyer recently submitted key details to the Calcutta high court.

So far, four individuals have been arrested, including the prime accused Monojit Mishra, a former student, and two senior students — Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. A security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, was also taken into custody after giving “incoherent” responses during questioning.

The student alleged that Mishra sexually assaulted her inside the security guard’s room on the college’s ground floor between 7.30 pm. and 10.50 pm on June 25.

During a hearing on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court directed Kolkata Police to submit an updated progress report on the investigation within four weeks.