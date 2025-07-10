Law college rape survivor 'satisfied' with Kolkata Police probe, Calcutta HC told

A first-year law student who was gang-raped, allegedly by an alumnus and two senior students on college premises, is satisfied with the probe so far by the Kolkata Police, her lawyer told the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. Police personnel seen as South Calcutta Law College classes resume amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged gang rape incident, in Kolkata.(ANI)

According to Bar and Bench, a High Court bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De was informed so by the gangrape survivor's lawyer during a hearing of a batch of petitions seeking an impartial probe in the case.

The 24-year-old law student was gang-raped on June 25, and the case recently sparked huge uproar. Her lawyer's submissions to the High Court came amid demands for a probe by a central agency.

A BJP fact-finding team recently raised suspicion on the Kolkata Police probe, alleging attempts being made to save the culprits.

The four-member team had also alleged that the names of the accused provided by the survivor in a written complaint were erased and replaced with letters J, G, S, M.

"When the police have tampered with the complaint itself, which is the basic document in the case, how can one hope that the victim and her family will get justice?" former Union minister and ex-Mumbai police chief Satya Pal Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.