Union minister Sukanta Majumdar detained during protest over Kolkata law student’s gang-rape

Union minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained on Saturday while protesting against the gang-rape of a student at a law college in Kolkata. Sukanta Majumdar was detained while protesting against Kolkata gangrape.

Majumdar, in a post on X, said he was detained along with his party leaders by the Kolkata Police on the orders of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"When we staged a protest at Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata against the gangrape of a law college student by TMC’s appointed student leader Manojit Mishra and his associates under the cover of darkness, the Kolkata Police acting on the orders of failed chief minister Mamata Banerjee unjustly arrested me along with the BJP’s state and district leaders," the BJP state chief said in the X post.

A video, posted by news agency ANI, showed Majumdar being taken away in a police vehicle by the Kolkata Police.

"This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state," the BJP leader told ANI.

The protest comes after the first-year student of the South Calcutta Law College was raped allegedly by three men including an alumnus earlier this week.

So far, three accused, including the prime suspect, Manojit Mishra, have been arrested along with a security guard.

BJP claims accused have TMC links

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the main accused once held a position in the student union of the Trinamool Congress, while other accused are also union members. The TMC, has however, denied any association to the accused.

Patra further said BJP president J P Nadda has formed a four-member committee which will visit the state to investigate the matter and present its findings.

He said that the committee will comprise Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra, both MPs, and Satyapal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, both former parliamentarians.