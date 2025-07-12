IIM Calcutta rape case accused sent to 7-day police custody

Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, accused in the high-profile IIM Kolkata alleged rape case, has been sent to police custody till July 19. A student of the IIM-Calcutta, accused of the alleged rape of a woman student inside a hostel of the business school, is being produced at a city court in Kolkata.(PTI)

The accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station, PTI reported.

The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court, after hearing both parties, granted police remand of the accused till July 19.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel by the accused for a counselling session and was allegedly raped there by him.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

The alleged incident inside the boys’ hostel of IIM-Calcutta took place on Friday, a police officer said. The victim also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.

During the hearing, the prosecution counsel prayed for police custody of the accused till July 25 for investigation and questioning.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and CPI(M) said that the alleged rape case inside the IIM-Calcutta campus shows the "worsening" law and order situation in West Bengal, and "lapse in security" in a central educational institute where criminals are not scared to commit brutalities on women.

The incident came two weeks after the alleged gangrape of a student inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The fateful incident took place on June 25

So far, four accused, including the main accused, Manojit Mishra, have been arrested in the case. A five-member SIT has been formed to lead the investigation.