IIM-Kolkata Rape Case: Victim's father says ‘no rape, daughter fell from auto’

The father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student, who was allegedly raped on campus, has denied the allegation and claimed his daughter had simply fallen out of an autorickshaw. Father of IIM-Calcutta student denies rape, says daughter fell from auto(PTI file photo)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the father said he was informed at 9:34 pm on Friday that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost consciousness, NDTV reported.

“I was told she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM Hospital and that the police had rescued her and taken her there,” the report quoted victim's father as saying.

“The Kolkata police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone. My daughter said the police told her to say something during the medical exam, and she did not,” he added.

“I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal,” the father reportedly said, adding that he has not been able to talk to her “at length.”

The father's statement came hours after a student of IIM-Calcutta was arrested on charges of rape, based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the report, the woman, a clinical psychologist, claimed that the accused called her to the IIM-C boys’ hostel for a counselling session, where he allegedly raped her.

Accused sent to judicial custody

A Kolkata court on Saturday remanded the accused student to police custody till July 19. During the hearing at Alipore court, the prosecution sought police custody till July 25 to conduct further investigation and questioning.

The defence counsel argued that IIM-C is a high-security campus located in Joka, with restricted access requiring ID verification and prior registration, suggesting that the accusation may have inconsistencies.

This case has surfaced less than two weeks after another alleged gangrape incident at a law college in Kolkata.