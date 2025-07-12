IIM Kolkata second-year student arrested for drugging, raping woman on Joka campus

The woman is not a student of the institute. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had come from outside and had not registered her name in the visitor’s book
Kolkata: A second-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a woman inside the Joka campus, police said on Saturday.
“A woman lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station on Friday late evening that she was raped by a student inside IIMC campus. Investigation started after the complaint was received and an accused has been arrested,” a police officer said.
The woman is not a student of the institute. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had come from outside and had not registered her name in the visitor’s book, either at the main gate or at the boys’ hostel, the officer said.