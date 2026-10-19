IIT-B students raise concerns over security, academic disruption amid protests

A group of undergraduate students at IIT-Bombay posted a statement on X raising concerns about campus security, political involvement in the ongoing student protest and disruptions to academic activities.

A protester being detained by the police during a joint protest by students and different political organisations demanding justice for deceased student Sahil Wakode, outside IIT campus in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

In the statement, the student group IITB for Bharat said it was concerned about the safety of students, faculty members, staff and other campus residents over the developments around the protest. It also questioned the involvement of political organisations and leaders in the protest.

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The group alleged that some people from outside the institute had attempted to enter the campus by jumping over the boundary wall, and said it was concerned about the reported participation of political leaders and demonstrations by political organisations outside the main gate.

The statement questioned whether the protest was remaining focused on its demand for justice or was increasingly being influenced by wider political interests.

The students said repeated closures and restrictions at the main gate were affecting everyday campus life. They expressed concern that academic programmes, institutional events and professional interactions could be postponed or cancelled because of the security situation.

The group also raised concerns about students facing difficulties entering the institute through the main gate during the protests. It said students living on campus or attending classes, conducting laboratory work and carrying out research should be able to access the institute without difficulty.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement comes amid continuing tensions on the IIT Bombay campus over demands for justice and action in connection with a student’s death by suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement comes amid continuing tensions on the IIT Bombay campus over demands for justice and action in connection with a student’s death by suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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Former chairperson’s plea

Former chairperson of the IIT-B BoG Sharad Saraf issued a statement on Sunday saying that while everyone was deeply concerned about what had happened to the deceased student, efforts must be made to ensure that no further unfortunate incident takes place on campus.

“The well-being, safety and academic future of every student must remain paramount. I sincerely appeal to all political parties to exercise restraint and keep politics away from IIT Bombay. Students must be allowed to prepare for and appear in their examinations in a peaceful, stable and academically conducive environment,” the statement said.

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Saraf warned that if further disruptions continued to jeopardise students’ academic performance and well-being, all stakeholders must be prepared to accept responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

“We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy before recognising the harm that prolonged disruption can cause. Stop playing with the lives and futures of 12,000 IIT Bombay students. Keep politics away from IIT Bombay. Let our students focus on their education, research and innovation,” Saraf said.