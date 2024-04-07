IMD warns of intense heat conditions across India during Lok Sabha polls | Top updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday cautioned against heatwave conditions forming over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana on April 7 and 8. A girl splashing cool water on her face during a hot summer day in Patna, Bihar. (Hindustan Times)

IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall was likely to fall over east, central and peninsular India.

It said, “Light to moderate rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds & hail likely over East, Central & Peninsular India during 07th-09th April, 2024. Enhanced rainfall/thunderstorm activity likely to continue over Northeast India during next 2 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. Heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over parts of peninsular India during next 2 days and abate thereafter.”

IMD said on Saturday that the most affected areas include Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. It wrote on X, “Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east India today and over peninsular India during the next 2 days and abate thereafter.”

Govt should incorporate weather conditions while making poll schedule: IMD

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra emphasised the importance of factoring in weather conditions and climate when planning for the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to PTI, he cautioned that the country will face intense heat during the election period. While the IMD is providing specialised forecasts to help authorities prepare better, Mohapatra stated that the department has not proposed any changes to the timings of public rallies and voting.

As per the weather department, a high number of heatwave days are likely to occur in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, authorities have implemented a comprehensive set of measures to mitigate the impact on voters, officials, and security personnel.

These initiatives include extending polling hours, setting up temporary shaded structures, distributing oral rehydration salts and lemon water, and deploying medical teams along with ambulances, according to an election official.

Tamil Nadu

Heatwave conditions hit Tamil Nadu, Karur and Dharmapuri as the temperature crossed the 40-degree mark on Saturday, IMD Chennai said. The districts recorded maximum temperatures of 41.0 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Odisha

At least eight people were hospitalised in Odisha after falling ill because of intensive heatwave conditions on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to Niranjan Mishra, the Director of the Public Health Department, between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, five individuals were admitted to hospitals in Angul district due to prolonged exposure to the sun and intense heat. Additionally, one such case was reported in the Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Sundergarh districts. No fatalities due to sunstroke have been reported so far.