‘IMF loan coming handy’: Priyanka Chaturvedi on ‘paid to protest’ Pakistanis in Denmark

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a sharp dig at the IMF loan to Pakistan, saying it is “coming handy” after all-party delegation was met with “paid to protest” Pakistanis at a diaspora meeting in Copenhagen. Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Operation Sindoor a fightback and a warning to Pakistan. (Sansad TV File)

She questioned whether those giving loans to Pakistan realise how the funds are being used.

“Today we were met with ‘paid to protest’ Pakistanis as we reached the venue of our diaspora meeting in Copenhagen,” the Shiva Sena leader wrote on X.

While addressing the diaspora in Copenhagen, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she noticed protestors waving certain flags as she arrived and said, “I thought to myself, the IMF loan is coming in handy, and I hope those who are giving them the IMF loan realise what it's being used for.”

She said she checked outside to see if the protestors had left and was told they had gone, adding that Indians remain firmly united in their support for “mother India.”

‘Operation Sindoor a fightback for every widow, a warning to Pakistan’: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Chaturvedi said the 26/11 Mumbai attacks had a lasting impact on her as a woman, especially seeing how many women lost their husbands.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, she said it was a tribute to those women and a message to Pakistan that every life lost would be avenged with stronger retaliation.

“I come from the city of Mumbai. We had the terror attacks in Mumbai; how many women were left without their husbands? As a woman, it has impacted me,” she said.

“It has changed my own role towards how I look at Pakistan, and for every woman who has lost her husband. For every woman whose husband was in the army and lost his life in the service to the nation, I salute them all, and I stand by them,” she added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said Operation Sindoor was India’s way of avenging the pain of women widowed by terrorism, sending a strong message to Pakistan that every life lost would be answered with greater force.

“Our Operation Sindoor was a fightback for all those women who perhaps will not get a chance to put a sindoor back on their forehead, but to remind Pakistan that every life you disrupt, we will come back ten times harder into your homes, destroy your terror camps, and won’t let you go,” she said.