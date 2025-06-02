Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Sunday said it has confirmed an order for 30 additional Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft, doubling its existing order to a total 60 A350s, along with options for 40 more. In bid to go global, IndiGo orders 30 more Airbus planes

“We have signed the MoU with Airbus for confirming the option for 30 A350s. Their delivery starts in 2027,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers at the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday said.

Elbers said that the delivery of the original 30 aircraft, ordered last year, will begin in 2027 and continue into the early 2030s. The additional 30 confirmed aircraft will start arriving after the initial batch and will be delivered into the latter part of the next decade.

IndiGo had originally placed the firm order for 30 Airbus A350s in May 2023, with an option for 70 more aircraft at the time.

In recent years, the airline ventured into long-haul international operations using wet-leased Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines- a deal that is now set to conclude within the next three months. To continue offering long-haul services, IndiGo will soon start flying wet-leased Boeing 787s from Norse Atlantic Airways to destinations such as Manchester and Amsterdam.

Wet lease is an arrangement that includes renting an aircraft along with a crew, maintenance, and insurance.

To enhance connectivity beyond its own network, IndiGo is expanding strategic collaborations. The airline announced a new partnership with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, aiming to improve access between India, Europe, and North America.

“By linking IndiGo’s domestic network with Delta’s strength in North America and the transatlantic, the reach of Air France-KLM in Europe and North America, and the UK and transatlantic presence of Virgin Atlantic, the partnership is poised to offer travellers broader access,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“IndiGo has embarked on an ambitious journey to become a global airline by 2030. This partnership (with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic) represents a milestone to pursue commercial synergies, operational excellence and innovation…. We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this summer and connect with our partners’ networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America. This strategic partnership enables a combined customer proposition in the form of comprehensive intercontinental connectivity, seamless experience and great loyalty value,” the CEO said.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian added, “This agreement is another example of our commitment to making travel more connected, more inclusive and more accessible. Combining our strengths with those of IndiGo, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, will enable us to offer unparalleled connectivity and convenience, ensuring that our customers enjoy the highest standards of service and reliability across the globe. We look forward to restarting Delta’s direct service from the US to India in the near future.”

Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith echoed the enthusiasm and said “We are very glad to extend our existing partnership with IndiGo and to do so alongside our partners Delta and Virgin Atlantic. India is a strategic market for Air France-KLM, where we have a strong and historic presence soon to increase. We look forward to welcoming IndiGo customers on our flights and to play an active role in the country’s connectivity.”

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss commented: “In our 25th year of flying to India, we’re delighted to build on our Joint Venture with Delta and Air France-KLM, and our successful codeshare with IndiGo, by going further with this partnership. As IndiGo starts long haul operations, we’ll connect four of the world’s largest economies, enhancing the travel experience for our guests, from greater connectivity and optimised flight times to loyalty benefits.”