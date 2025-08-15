Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
'In coming years...': PM Modi's warns over obesity, asks families to reduce cooking oil use

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 09:11 am IST

PM Modi urged families to act early by deciding that “whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned that “obesity will be a crisis” for India in the coming years, citing expert estimates that one in three people may be obese in the near future.

In this screengrab via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.(PTI)
Modi cited expert estimates and urged families to act early by deciding that “whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual, and we will use 10 per cent less as well.”

In his Independence Day address, Modi said, “I want to share a concern with you. When I talk about fitness… in the coming years, obesity will become a crisis for our country.”

“Obesity is increasingly becoming a serious problem for our nation. According to experts, in the days ahead, every third person will be obese. That is why I want to give a small suggestion — families should decide that whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual, and we will use 10 per cent less as well,” he added.

