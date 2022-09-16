In Delhi excise policy probe, ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states

Amid deepening probe in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched search operations at over three dozen locations in multiple states, officials said. The liquor policy case has been at the centre of the political standoff between the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Raids were launched in multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, news agency ANI reported.

The AAP - which boasts of being born out of an anti-corruption movement - has been accused of money-laundering by the rival party. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the matter. Following his recommendation, the central probe agency had launched massive search operations.

The house of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia - who has been under the radar of probe agencies - was also searched. The AAP, however, has been repeatedly alleging misuse of probe agencies by the BJP, ruling at the Centre. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had even alleged attempts to topple the elected government in the city.

On Thursday, the BJP had put out a “sting” video, which purportedly showed a liquor trader claiming corruption in framing and implementation of the excise policy. He claimed the policy bankrolled the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP)’s election campaign in Punjab and Goa this year.

Sisodia, however, dismissed the purported sting and dared the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest him.

"CBI raided my house, nothing was found. Nothing was found in the locker. CBI/ED investigated, found nothing," the AAP leader wrote in a post. "Now BJP has come with sting. CBI/ED should also investigate this sting. If the allegations are true, arrest me by Monday. Otherwise, PM ji should apologize to me for doing a false sting," he further tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

