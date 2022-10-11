'In India, technology not an agent of exclusion, it is…': PM Modi at UN event

There is a need for an institutional approach by the international community to help each other during a crisis. Global organisations such as the United Nations can take resources to the last mile in every region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN World Geospatial International Congress on Tuesday.

Modi inaugurated the UN congress in Hyderabad where India is set to showcase the strides it has made in the sector over the past several years. The five-day conference will see the participation of over 550 delegates from 115 countries to discuss issues related to the development and strengthening of integrated geospatial information management, its capacities and capabilities.

"India is among the top start-up hubs in the world. Since 2021, we have almost doubled the number of unicorn start-ups, Modi said at the event.

Modi added that In India's development journey, two pillars - technology and talent - are very important. “Technology brings transformation. In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, it's an agent of inclusion,” the prime minister said, adding that India is a young nation with a great innovative spirit.

“PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is an example of how digitisation benefits people. We are using drones to map properties in villages, and using this villagers are getting their property cards,” Modi said.

The conference will reflect the importance of integrated geospatial information to support sustainable development and the well-being of society, address environmental and climate challenges, embrace digital transformation and technological development, and catalyse a vibrant economy, science and technology secretary S Chandrashekar earlier said.

