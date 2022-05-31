School teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K: 'Another targeted attack'

A school teacher - shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam - died of the gunshot injuries on Tuesday, the police have said. The teacher has been identified as Rajini Bhalla. The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals and weeks after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit - Rahul Bhat - sparked protests.

"Another targeted attack against a migrant government teacher in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Reports of her condition are conflicting. Praying that she survives the attack," tweeted former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace. https://t.co/jRVV7NGToL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2022

"#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured lady teacher, a #Hindu & resident of Samba (Jammu division) #succumbed to her injuries. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome #terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," read another post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON