Include both Goa airports in visa-on-arrival scheme: State govt to Centre

The Goa government has been pursuing with the Centre for the inclusion of both the airports in the state in the visa-on-arrival scheme, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said in the legislative assembly on Thursday. Goa has successfully tapped into the emerging markets such as Poland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

He was responding to questions raised by some members in the House, including Michael Lobo of the ruling BJP.

The coastal state has two airports - the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa district and the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa district.

Khaunte said while the e-visa programme has already been incorporated for more than 170 countries by the Union government, the visa-on-arrival facility is currently restricted to a select group of just four countries -- Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and Russia.

"This facility is operational only at six designated metro airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru," he added.

The state government has already raised this matter with the civil aviation minister and is planning to discuss it with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well, he said.

Khaunte said the state government has also corresponded with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

"We are actively pursuing the matter to ensure that both the facilities in Goa are included as a visa-on-arrival airport," he said.

Speaking further, Khaunte said the connectivity from Goa to other states and countries has increased due to the "outreach efforts" undertaken by the tourism department.

While the visa-on-arrival facility comes with both advantages and limitations, it is important to work out a comprehensive and balanced solution, he said.

Once the assembly session concludes (on August 8), the matter will be taken up in detail with Chief minister Pramod Sawant and all relevant stakeholders, the minister said.

He expressed confidence that through collective dialogue and coordinated efforts, a viable way forward can be achieved.

Goa has successfully tapped into the emerging markets such as Poland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which previously had limited or no direct tourism linkage with the coastal state, Khaunte said.

"This growth is attributed to targeted international roadshows and sustained global destination promotion, which have expanded Goa's reach and visibility across new geographies," he said.

Khaunte said the data on tourist arrivals and hotel occupancy is systematically captured through the Tourism Information Management Enterprise software.