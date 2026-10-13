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4 FIRs filed after INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court amid anti-EC protests

This came a day after thousands of protesters gathered in central Delhi, in one of the largest political mobilisations in the Capital in recent years.

Updated on: Oct 13, 2026, 12:09:04 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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Delhi Police have registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the INDIA bloc’s protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, on grounds of alleged violation of prohibitory orders in and around Connaught Place and the Supreme Court, a police officer said.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Imran Pratapgarhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a bus towards the Supreme Court in Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Imran Pratapgarhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a bus towards the Supreme Court in Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Two FIRs have been registered at Tilak Marg police station, while Mandir Marg and Barakhamba Road police stations have registered one FIR each, the officer said on condition of anonymity. The prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The development came a day after thousands of protesters, including opposition parties, gathered in central Delhi, in one of the largest political mobilisations in the Capital in recent years. Monday’s demonstration came following two days of police action against protesters.

Also read | Week of protests done, Congress takes a breather before next anti-CEC push

Deep Dive

How many FIRs were filed over the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court, and where?

Delhi Police registered four FIRs: two at Tilak Marg police station, and one each at Mandir Marg and Barakhamba Road police stations. They concern alleged violations of prohibitory orders.

Why did the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court?

The Opposition protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought an independent, time-bound investigation into decisions allegedly taken unilaterally by him. It also asked for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to be suspended pending the inquiry.

Which prohibitory orders did police say the march allegedly violated?

Police said the march allegedly violated orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The orders applied in and around Connaught Place and the Supreme Court.
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On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the march from Constitution Club towards the Supreme Court, where he sought an independent, time-bound investigation into decisions allegedly taken unilaterally by Kumar and demanded that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be suspended pending the inquiry.

Also read | Opposition takes CEC protest to Supreme Court

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby, met at the Constitution Club to finalise the petition before the march.

The petition, which named the Election Commission of India, Kumar and two other election commissioners as respondents, was flagged for 14 defects, including a shortfall of 220 in court fees, an illegible photocopy of Kharge’s identity card and missing vakalatnamas for nine of the 11 petitioners. The legal team requested that the matter be listed on Thursday.

Also read | Supreme Court flags 14 'defects' in Rahul Gandhi's petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

In a post on X, Gandhi thanked those who participated in the protest and supporters who backed the demonstration remotely at 3pm. “Today was a very important day because we needed to show the government that the people of India are not going to be intimidated,” he wrote.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemani Bhandari

Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.

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