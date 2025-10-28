INDIA bloc releases Bihar poll manifesto 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' in Patna

In its manifesto, the alliance has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government, providing government jobs to one member of every family in the state, according to ANI.

The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday launched the Bihar poll manifesto – 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran" – during an event in Patna.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Mahagathbandhan has also promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties “welfare-oriented and transparent”, according to ANI.

Bihar election

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

The Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as its deputy chief ministerial face for the assembly polls.

The Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, which is hoping to dislodge chief minister Nitish Kumar from power after four consecutive terms, has been riven by public infighting over the choice of candidates and seats, and is still facing “friendly fights” in 10 seats, as reported by HT.

As per the arrangement agreed so far, the RJD is contesting on 143 seats, the Congress on 61, VIP on 15, the three Left parties on 33 and the Indian Inclusive Party on one seat.

This means that for 243 seats, the number of candidates for the alliance is 253, underlining the public tussle for seats and candidates that has weakened the alliance’s campaigning over the last two weeks.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that all the allies in the INDIA bloc were united and there was no friction.

“See, friendly contests have happened in the past in many elections in Jharkhand and other states in a few seats among partners of any coalition. It happens. But we are trying to resolve certain tricky issues, and things are taking shape. All allies are united in this election. There is no friction,” Tejashwi told HT.