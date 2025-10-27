Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav to hold joint rallies as INDIA bloc seeks to project unity

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are set to hold joint rallies on Wednesday (October 29) to address rumours of internal discord within the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) and consolidate voters ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections.

The joint events, scheduled a day after the expected release of the alliance’s common manifesto on October 28, mark a renewed bid to display unity against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The rallies will be held in Sakra assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, both key segments in the first phase of polling on November 6, which covers 121 seats across western and northern Bihar. The phase includes regions dominated by Scheduled Castes (SCs), Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), and Yadavs, where the Grand Alliance hopes to leverage its caste and community-based appeal to challenge the NDA’s stronghold.

The joint rallies come at a crucial time for the MGB — an alliance of the RJD, Congress, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and other Left partners. With Tejashwi Yadav recently declared the chief ministerial face of the Opposition, the events are aimed at consolidating “secular and progressive” voters amid internal rifts over seat-sharing. Despite Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot’s intervention to resolve differences, disputes persist in 5–10 constituencies, resulting in overlapping nominations and “friendly contests” between allies.

In Sakra (SC), Congress candidate Umesh Ram is pitted against JD(U)’s Aditya Kumar, son of minister Ashok Chaudhary.

The Sakra rally will feature CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, alongside Rahul Gandhi, reflecting an effort to unify ideological and caste groups. Sahani, a key Nishad community leader, has been announced as a deputy chief ministerial candidate, reinforcing the bloc’s EBC and Dalit outreach.

In Darbhanga, RJD’s Lalit Rai is contesting Darbhanga Rural against JD(U)’s Ishwar Manda, amid confusion over local seat swaps. The nearby Gaura Bauram seat has become contentious, with RJD rebel Afzal Ali Khan contesting independently despite the alliance backing VIP’s Santosh Sahani.

The overlap has forced Tejashwi Yadav to campaign in a constituency where his own party symbol is in use by a rebel candidate, raising concerns about a split in anti-NDA votes. Analysts note that such divisions could impact outcomes, recalling that the 2020 election saw the alliance fall short by only 1.6% of the vote share and 12 seats from forming the government.

Further boosting Congress’s campaign, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch her rallies on November 1, addressing meetings in Bachhwara (Begusarai) and Sonbarsa (Saharsa). Her rescheduled tour, originally planned for October 28 but shifted due to Chhath Puja, will spotlight Congress candidates Shiv Prakash Garib Das and Sarita Devi (SC). Both constituencies, part of the first phase, are considered important for attracting backward and Dalit voters, where her campaign is expected to energize the Congress base.

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign follows the INDIA bloc’s setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the NDA won 30 out of 40 seats in Bihar. Her rallies are viewed as a counter to the BJP’s intensified campaign, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits and Union home minister Amit Shah’s warnings against the return of “jungle raj” under RJD rule.