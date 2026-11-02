India could get its fifth S-400 system from Russia early next year

The last of the five S-400 systems contracted by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 at a cost of $5.43 billion is expected to reach India in January-February, according to government officials aware of the development.

The S-400 Triumf is a Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system. (Reuters/File)

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A pre-dispatch team will visit Russia in December ahead of the delivery. Parts will likely begin arriving in January, the officials added. Earlier reports suggested the system could reach India in November.

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The S-400 Triumf is a Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system that can detect and shoot down aircraft, missiles, drones and airborne surveillance platforms.

India received its fourth Russian-made S-400 air defence system in May-June 2026. Of the four systems currently in service, three are deployed on the western flank and one in the eastern theatre.

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, the S-400 system came out with flying colours, with one of its long-range missiles targeting a Pakistan airborne early warning aircraft at a distance of about 300 kilometers in the Pakistani heartland.

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{{^usCountry}} While Pakistan used kamikaze drones to target the S-400 systems deployed in Adampur and Bhuj air bases, the Russian missile system ensured that none of the Pakistani fighters inflicted any damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Pakistan used kamikaze drones to target the S-400 systems deployed in Adampur and Bhuj air bases, the Russian missile system ensured that none of the Pakistani fighters inflicted any damage. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from the five systems contracted in 2018, India's Defence Acquisition Council granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for five more S-400 systems in March this year. To be sure, the contract has not been signed yet.

India is also evaluating the Russian short-range air defence system Pantsir, according to the people cited above. Officials are weighing 52 such systems under a buy-and-make arrangement, with 13 being imported from Russia and 39 made in India. No contract has been signed yet.

The Pantsir system stops drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and low-flying aircraft that get close to a target. In a layered air defence network, it could guard tank regiments as well as long-range systems like the S-400 against drone swarms.

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