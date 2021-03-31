India debates zero emission target: What is at stake?

India’s climate policy establishment is engaged in an intense debate on a key policy question which will determine the future development and environmental trajectory of the nation — will, and should, India join the elite club of nations that have announced a net zero emission target by the mid-century in the run up to the UN climate change conference (COP 26) in Glasgow this November?

Though a net zero target may sound reassuring when the severe impact of the climate crisis is already being felt, experts point out that it is difficult to achieve and will have long lasting implications for India’s economic story.

Enhanced global pressure

Around 58 countries have announced net zero emission targets so far, according to Climatewatchdata.org. Achieving the target implies that all remaining human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are balanced out by removing GHGs from the atmosphere in a process known as carbon removal. This may be achieved by various modes, including restoring forests or through direct air capture and storage (DACS) technology, according to the World Resources Institute.

The White House announced on January 27 that President Joe Biden will take steps to put the US on an “irreversible path” to a net zero economy by 2050. Consequently, Biden has also called for a summit of major emitting nations on April 22 in order to persuade them to commit to ambitious mitigation targets.

“Yes, India will participate in the summit. But I haven’t heard any plans of announcing a net zero emissions target. It requires complete transformation and could derail our development plans. India cannot take on net zero target at the moment... The world will be better placed to declare any new targets when global stocktaking process concludes in 2023,” said a senior official of the environment ministry, on condition of anonymity.

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha on March 15: “India continues to uphold the need for equitable access to carbon space as among the key principles guiding implementation of the Paris Agreement, as well as the achievement of the larger goal of sustainable development in keeping with the needs and aspirations of its people.”

Is net zero a panacea?

India is under diplomatic pressure to join the net zero club. But, there are two issues to consider.

One of them is whether a net zero emissions target can actually secure the planet from the devastating impacts of the climate crisis. Dave Elliott, an emeritus professor of technology policy at the Open University in UK, wrote in Physicsworld that the net zero formulation does not usually specify how net zero emissions are achieved; so, in principle, any project will be acceptable if it can claim to avoid, or compensate for, carbon dioxide production. These can include carbon offset and carbon removal projects, as well as renewable energy and energy efficiency schemes.

Experts have raised concerns about whether India should bet on such long term uncertain strategies. “Rather than jumping on the bandwagon by setting far-off, false targets, India has the opportunity to lead with real zero actions that radically reduce emissions, rapidly green its economy, tackle air pollution at home and help achieve climate goals globally,” said Harjeet Singh, global climate lead at ActionAid.

Idea of climate justice

The other dimension to net zero targets is that it brushes over one of the most important principles of 2015 Paris Agreement — “common but differentiated responsibility”. This requires richer countries to lead and take historical responsibility for the emissions caused in the past by them. Linked to this is the concept of climate justice, which underlines that the devastating impacts of the crisis will not be borne out equally by the rich and poor.

Shyam Saran, former special envoy and chief negotiator on climate change, said: “For India... it is important that mitigation does not overshadow other key elements of the Paris Climate agreement... The consequences are already upon us and even with the most ambitious mitigation action, will continue to impact the world since greenhouse gases accumulated in the earth’s atmosphere diminish only gradually. Adaptation should have equal billing with mitigation.”