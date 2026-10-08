India proposes BRICS sherpa Sudhakar Dalela as Nepal envoy

India has proposed senior career diplomat Sudhakar Dalela, currently secretary (economic relations) and the Brics Sherpa, as the next ambassador to Nepal, people familiar with the matter said.

Sudhakar Dalela has experience in overseeing India’s relations with Nepal in his previous roles in the external affairs ministry. (@MEAIndia/X/Representational)

Dalela recently played a key role as the official in-charge of the team at the external affairs ministry that helped forge consensus on a joint declaration at the Brics Summit last month amid sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read I Nepal in talks with China to reopen Tatopani border point

Dalela's career so far

India’s formal proposal seeking an agrément, or the host country’s formal approval for a proposed ambassador, was dispatched on Tuesday, the people said on condition of anonymity. The post of ambassador in Kathmandu became vacant after the retirement of career diplomat Naveen Srivastava earlier this month.

Dalela has experience in overseeing India’s relations with Nepal in his previous roles in the external affairs ministry as director (North) during 2006-2007 and as joint secretary (North) during 2016-2019.

He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and also did a stint as director in the Prime Minister’s Office during 2009-2011, focusing on India’s engagement with South Asia, East Asia, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dalela has also served in Indian missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Dhaka, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington. Most recently, he served as the Ambassador to Bhutan during 2022-2025. He also has experience in trade and economic policy, having served in the department of commerce in New Delhi as director (trade policy) and twice at India’s permanent mission to the WTO, including as deputy permanent representative during 2014-2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dalela has also served in Indian missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Dhaka, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington. Most recently, he served as the Ambassador to Bhutan during 2022-2025. He also has experience in trade and economic policy, having served in the department of commerce in New Delhi as director (trade policy) and twice at India’s permanent mission to the WTO, including as deputy permanent representative during 2014-2016. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The development comes in the wake of speculation in some quarters that New Delhi could opt for a political appointee to make a fresh start with Nepal in the wake of the Gen Z uprising that resulted in the election of the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}