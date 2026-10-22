INDIA bloc plans next round of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in early November

The INDIA bloc’s next round of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar may begin in early November, following the upcoming rally at the Ramlila Ground on November 1.

LOP in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi with India Bloc leaders and Congress workers and supporters during ‘March for Democracy’ to the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, October 12, 2026. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Opposition leaders have started discussing ideas for another round of protests after the series of marches in central Delhi in the second week of October.

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“Various options are being considered at this stage. With the political success of our marches in the heart of Delhi, some leaders want a repetition of that massive mobilisation. Another idea is to hold a mock Parliament that will enact the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. Other steps have also been suggested,” CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby told HT.

A senior Congress leader added that there are no concrete plans but “things are being chalked out by the top leadership.” He reminded that both the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, had announced that the protests will continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

What has happened till now?

The Opposition parties led massive marches in central Delhi in the second week of October, mobilizing thousands of party workers, students and civil society activists in the biggest demonstrations in the recent times against Kumar, that led a fresh showdown with the BJP.

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{{^usCountry}} The Opposition met President Droupadi Murmu on October 9 to demand “resignation of Kumar and repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and the ECs.” They sought “immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition met President Droupadi Murmu on October 9 to demand “resignation of Kumar and repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and the ECs.” They sought “immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls.” {{/usCountry}}

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President Droupadi Murmu sought proof of vote-chori from the Opposition.

On October 12, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi led the biggest march in recent times—to file a petition to the Supreme Court. Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders alleged in the petition that there was “unilateral and arbitrary exercise of the collective powers of the Election Commission of India by the Chief Election Commissioner during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.” They demanded review of key decisions to seek protection of the Constitutional guarantee of universal adult suffrage.

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They also raised “the consequent concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process” and “the infringement of the constitutional right of eligible citizens to be registered as voters and to exercise their right to vote.” To be sure, the Opposition petitioners have clearly stated that they do not seek to reopen the question of the validity of the SIR as such.

What lies ahead

Even as preparations have already begun by the Congress and other parties for the Ramlila Ground rally, senior leaders are discussing how to regain the momentum of the protests, which came to a halt due to Navaratri and Durga Puja.

When asked about the mock parliament, Baby said, “We will invite eminent jurists and former Supreme Court judges and conduct a mock trial to impeach Gyanesh Kumar. There would be someone who will also defend Kumar, but the whole show would be to underline how Kumar is guilty on many counts.”

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Another senior leader of the Opposition, who did not wish to be named, said, “the final decision on how to proceed will be taken collectively. No party will unilaterally decide everything.” The INDIA bloc will also form a coordination committee, drawing members from various constituent parties to oversee all protest plans.

The INDIA bloc’s upcoming rally in New Delhi against mass disenfranchisement and Kumar will include student bodies and civil society organisations, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the initiative is in line with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s position that “all protests are one.