India has administered at least 594 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 594 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 24. The same day, India’s first indigenous mRNA-based Covid vaccine candidate has been found safe in its interim Phase 1 clinical trials, and the national drug regulator has granted approval to its maker, Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, to begin Phase 2/3 trials, the Union minister of science and technology said.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 594,765,751 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,467,551 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,829,038 got their first dose while 1,638,513 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,867,784 were given the first dose while 777,822 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 223,359,860 people have been given the first dose while 21,137,082 have got their second shot as well.





Among the healthcare workers, 10,354,204 have been given the first dose while 8,249,276 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,309,215 have got their first dose and 12,705,601 have got their second dose too.

India reported 37,593 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, said the government statement on Wednesday. The number of Covid deaths reported in the same period was 648.